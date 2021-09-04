Unpaid, worker tries to set himself afire
Coimbatore, Sept 4 PTI An employee of a company tried to set himself ablaze reportedly due to non-payment of salary, police said on Saturday. He arrived at the Collectorate here and attempted to take his life, the police said, adding that they stopped him from taking the extreme step.
