Unpaid, worker tries to set himself afire

Coimbatore, Sept 4 PTI An employee of a company tried to set himself ablaze reportedly due to non-payment of salary, police said on Saturday. He arrived at the Collectorate here and attempted to take his life, the police said, adding that they stopped him from taking the extreme step.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An employee of a company tried to set himself ablaze reportedly due to non-payment of salary, police said on Saturday. The man, hailing from Tirunelveli, was working on the outskirts of Coimbatore. He arrived at the Collectorate here and attempted to take his life, the police said, adding that they stopped him from taking the extreme step.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

