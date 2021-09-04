President to visit Goa from Sep 5-7
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Goa from September 5-7 during which he will present the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at Dabolim, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday.
''On September 6, 2021, the President will present President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a function at INS Hansa at Dabolim,'' it said.
