President to visit Goa from Sep 5-7

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Goa from September 5-7 during which he will present the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at Dabolim, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday.

''On September 6, 2021, the President will present President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a function at INS Hansa at Dabolim,'' it said.