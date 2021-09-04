Left Menu

President to visit Goa from Sep 5-7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:14 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Goa from September 5-7 during which he will present the President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at Dabolim, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday.

''On September 6, 2021, the President will present President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a function at INS Hansa at Dabolim,'' it said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

