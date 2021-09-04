Maha: 6 booked for obtaining caste certificates fraudulently in Jalna

Six people, including two providing e-services, have been booked in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly obtaining caste certificates by submitting bogus documents, police said on Saturday.

A probe began after a police complaint was filed by local Naib Tehsildar Tushar Nikam, following which a case was registered under IPC provisions for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)