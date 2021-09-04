Maha: 6 booked for obtaining caste certificates fraudulently in Jalna
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Six people, including two providing e-services, have been booked in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly obtaining caste certificates by submitting bogus documents, police said on Saturday.
A probe began after a police complaint was filed by local Naib Tehsildar Tushar Nikam, following which a case was registered under IPC provisions for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Tushar Nikam
- Jalna
- Naib Tehsildar
