Maha: 6 booked for obtaining caste certificates fraudulently in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:32 IST
Maha: 6 booked for obtaining caste certificates fraudulently in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two providing e-services, have been booked in Jalna in Maharashtra for allegedly obtaining caste certificates by submitting bogus documents, police said on Saturday.

A probe began after a police complaint was filed by local Naib Tehsildar Tushar Nikam, following which a case was registered under IPC provisions for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

