8 arrested in UP over illegal conversion charged with waging war against country

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:04 IST
  Country:
  • India

Eight people arrested over alleged illegal religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh have been charged with conspiring to wage war against the country.

Special judge Ram Gupta allowed a plea by the anti-terrorist squad, which had arrested the eight in June, seeking the addition of sections 121 A (conspiring to wage war against the country) and 123 (concealing the existence of a design to wage war against the government) in the FIR.

While allowing the plea Thursday, the court also extended the judicial custody of the accused till September 14.

The accused against whom the offences were added are -- Mohd Umar Gautam, Mufti Kazi Jahangir Alam Kasmi, Irfan Sekh alias Irfan Khna, Salahudin alias Jainuddin Sekh, Prasad Rameshwar Kanware, Bhupriya Vindo alias Arslan, KausarAlam and Dr Faraj Babullah Shah.

The accused were taken in judicial custody under sections 417 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) among other sections of the IPC, alongside those of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.

The ATS had filed the plea in the special court, seeking the addition sections 121A and 123 of the IPC.

The ATS alleged the gang was involved not only in illegal religious activities but also conspired to disturb the population ratio in the country to promote enmity among different religions, thereby posing a danger to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. ''The gang aimed to establish Islamic state in the country,'' the ATS said on Saturday. ''During investigation of the case, such evidence has been collected which disclose commission of offences under section 121A and 123 of IPC against the accused and hence it is necessary to take remand of the accused under the added sections also,'' ATS investigating officer Mohan Prasad Verma said.

The ATS had lodged the FIR in the case on June 20 at its special police station in Lucknow.

