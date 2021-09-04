Nagpur: Sex racket busted, 1 woman arrested

A sex racket was busted in Koradi area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of one woman and the rescue of another, police said on Saturday.

The raid to bust the racket was carried out after a tip off was confirmed by a decoy customer, a Koradi police station official said.

A case under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered, he added.

