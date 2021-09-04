President Kovind express gratitude to teaching community for invaluable contribution towards building strong and prosperous nation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings to teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and expressed gratitude to the teaching community for invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation. In a message, President Kovind said, "Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day."

"Teachers' Day is an occasion when we honour the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children. In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God," he said. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, President Kovind said during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by the teachers also underwent a major change.

"During the lockdown, our teachers accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of the online medium of education. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students," he added. Speaking further, the President said: "On this occasion, let us all express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation."

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers. (ANI)

