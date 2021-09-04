Left Menu

President Kovind express gratitude to teaching community for invaluable contribution towards building strong and prosperous nation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings to teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and expressed gratitude to the teaching community for invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:13 IST
President Kovind express gratitude to teaching community for invaluable contribution towards building strong and prosperous nation
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings to teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and expressed gratitude to the teaching community for invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation. In a message, President Kovind said, "Teachers' Day is observed on the birthday of a great educationist, philosopher and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day."

"Teachers' Day is an occasion when we honour the dedicated services of all the teachers who play a leading role in the intellectual and moral development of our children. In Indian tradition, teachers are placed at the same pedestal as God," he said. According to Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, President Kovind said during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the pedagogy adopted by the teachers also underwent a major change.

"During the lockdown, our teachers accepted every challenge associated with the introduction of the online medium of education. They took effective steps to enable uninterrupted education of the students," he added. Speaking further, the President said: "On this occasion, let us all express our gratitude to the entire teaching community for its invaluable contribution towards building a strong and prosperous nation."

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021