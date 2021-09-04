Left Menu

MHA deputes two BSF Deputy Commandants to Delhi Police as DCPs

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday has sent two Deputy Commandants of Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCPs) for a period of one year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:13 IST
MHA deputes two BSF Deputy Commandants to Delhi Police as DCPs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday has sent two Deputy Commandants of Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCPs) for a period of one year. Pawan Kumar and Sudhir Kumar Mishra have been sent on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional DCPs for a period of one year, the ministry said.

"BSF is, therefore, requested to relieve the above-said officers immediately with direction to report to the Delhi Police Headquarters directly under intimation to this Ministry," a statement by the MHA added. This September, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer was appointed as ADG of the Border Security Force on a deputation basis up to September 30, 2025, which is his date of superannuation, or till further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
3
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021