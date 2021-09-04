Foreign Secretary Shringla discusses nonproliferation, civil nuclear cooperation during US visit
- Country:
- United States
Foreign Secretary Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins and discussed issues of mutual interest, including nonproliferation, civil nuclear and space cooperation.
The meeting took place on Friday, the concluding day of his three-day visit here.
During his stay in Washington, Shringla held meetings with top officials of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
''Foreign Secretary @Harshvshringla met @UnderSecT Amb Bonnie Jenkins to discuss issues related to disarmament, non-proliferation, multilateral export control regimes, space cooperation,'' Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Jenkins expressed her pleasure of meeting with Shringla.
''We discussed issues of mutual interest, including nonproliferation, international security and civil nuclear cooperation,'' she said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks reinstatement of Trump-era immigration policy
Mexico wants talks with United States over auto content rules in trade pact
Pak's strategic interest in Afghan is to counter Indian influence, mitigate spillover: US State Dept IG
WB post-poll violence: BJP's Dilip Ghosh welcomes Calcutta HC order, says court does not trust state govt