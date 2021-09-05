Arunachal governor calls for honing sporting talents

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Saturday stressed the need for identifying youths having potential in sports in the state and preparing them for Olympics from an early age.

The governor, during a meeting at Raj Bhavan with state Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, said with dedicated efforts, Arunachal Pradesh can be a powerhouse in sports.

Mishra and the minister discussed on promotion of sports activities in the state, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

“Some of the areas which need attention are on developing a robust state coaching system, training and supporting sports medicines, high-performance sport facilities and training centres and strengthening pathways for the development of junior athletes which will go a long way,” the governor said.

Mishra said that sportspersons of the state are physically tough and mentally alert and they are able to do wonders. “Welfare and well being of sportspersons who bring laurels to the state must be taken care of through various policy programmes of the government,” Mishra added.

In addition to the sports activities, the governor advised the minister to help realise the ‘Fit India Movement’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reaching out to every citizen and motivating them to involve in physical activity to keep them fit.

Earlier, Natung briefed the governor about activities taken up by the state government to encourage and identify promising sportspersons of the state.

