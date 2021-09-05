Jaipur doctor honoured on Teachers’ day

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India Sunday honoured Dr Veena Acharya, former superintendent of Mahila government hospital of Jaipur, on Teachers’ day. A virtual ceremony was organised by the federation in which Acharya was felicitated for her contribution in the medical field, according to a release.

Several other doctors and members from the medical fraternity also attended the programme.

