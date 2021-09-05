Jaipur doctor honoured on Teachers’ day
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:19 IST
The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India Sunday honoured Dr Veena Acharya, former superintendent of Mahila government hospital of Jaipur, on Teachers’ day. A virtual ceremony was organised by the federation in which Acharya was felicitated for her contribution in the medical field, according to a release.
Several other doctors and members from the medical fraternity also attended the programme.
