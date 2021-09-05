Left Menu

Pak hosts virtual meeting of representatives of Afghanistan's neighbours

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 19:37 IST
Pak hosts virtual meeting of representatives of Afghanistan's neighbours
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries, including China and Iran, during which the participants agreed that peace in the war-torn nation is crucial for security and stability of the region.

The meeting chaired by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq was attended by representatives of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

''During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan,'' it said.

Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan, it said.

He added that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

''Colleagues from Iran, China, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, were unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region,'' Sadiq said.

The Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact.

The meeting took place days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last month visited Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and also interacted with officials of China to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has maintained that an inclusive government should be set up after the Taliban takeover last month to end the bloodshed and bring peace.

The meeting also comes a day after the Taliban on Saturday postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan for next week. The insurgent group is struggling to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021