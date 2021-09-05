Maha: Cops save man from ending his life

Police foiled a suicide attempt by a 27-year-old businessman depressed over the marriage of his female friend with another man in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The man had climbed a hillock in the Vasai (East) on Saturday morning to end his life but police personnel, who were informed in time by some locals, rushed to the spot and climbed at least 200 steps to convince the man, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)