SP MLA booked for using derogatory words against prime minister: Police

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 05-09-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 23:41 IST
Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Manoj Pandey was booked Sunday for allegedly using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

The case was registered at the Unchahar Police Station on the complaint lodged by a person named Dilip Kumar, a resident of Shivgarh police station area of the district, after a video of Pandey's utterances went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant alleged that during a public event at a village in the district, the Unchahar MLA ''abused'' the prime minister and other dignitaries occupying constitutional post.

