Delhi Police starts breathalyser tests for drunk-driving after a year, more than 90 prosecuted so far

More than 90 people have been prosecuted for drunk-driving by Delhi Police on Saturday and Sunday as the police started breathalyser tests a year after stopping the practice due to Covid-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 04:08 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 90 people have been prosecuted for drunk-driving by Delhi Police on Saturday and Sunday as the police started breathalyser tests a year after stopping the practice due to Covid-19. While talking to ANI, Muktesh Chander, the Special Commissioner of Police, said, "We had to stop testing people for alcohol levels when Covid broke out because this required being in close contact with the driver. Now since Covid cases have reduced and people are out to enjoy, it is important to keep a check."

"We will use disposal pipes for breathalyzers with a new one being used every time," added Chander. Senior traffic police officer said that since people had started their outings, parties and dining, it was their duty to prevent people from driving in an intoxicated state.

Another police officer added, "The crowd is back at the bars and pubs mainly because cases have gone down, so we thought of checking people for drunk-driving in the city. All Covid safety precautions are being taken. All officers at the checkpoints have been asked to keep an adequate number of breath analyser pipes, hand sanitisers and masks." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

