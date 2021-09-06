Poland expects further tension on Belarus border, says PM
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:48 IST
Poland does not expect tensions on its border with Belarus to ease, the prime minister said on Monday, amid a surge in migration and upcoming Russian-led military exercises.
"We do not expect a decrease in tensions on the eastern border because in a few days the biggest military exercises in 40 years will start, 'Zapad-2021'," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
