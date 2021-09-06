Maha: Woman's body with head crushed found on Kalyan street
The body of a 25-year-old woman with her head crushed was found on a street in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday morning, police said. The woman, who used to work as domestic help, was found lying in a pool of blood around 10 AM in the posh Gandhari area, he said, adding that her head was crushed with a stone.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:06 IST
The body of a 25-year-old woman with her head crushed was found on a street in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday morning, police said. Police suspect the role of the husband of the deceased, identified as Laxmi Mohite, in the crime and launched a search for him, a Khadakpada police station official said. The woman, who used to work as domestic help, was found lying in a pool of blood around 10 AM in the posh Gandhari area, he said, adding that her head was crushed with a stone.
