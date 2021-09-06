Guinea coup leader bars travel for government officials
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:43 IST
Guinean government officials are barred from travel until further notice, and must hand over their official vehicles to the military, special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya, who ousted President Alpha Conde on Sunday, told a government gathering on Monday.
