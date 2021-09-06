Left Menu

Odisha woman gets pregnant after ‘faulty’ sterilisation surgery

There, they confirmed that I am two months pregnant, said Jena.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:52 IST
A 31-year-old woman got pregnant even after undergoing a sterilisation operation at a government hospital in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

A district health official on Monday said she will be given financial assistance as per the compensation rule of the government. Rina Jena, a resident of Markandpur village in Jajpur block, said she underwent tubectomy, a permanent method of contraception in women, by a gynaecologist of a community health centre in the district in March.

The mother of three children said she menstruated for three months after the tubectomy, but then missed her period for two consecutive months.

''I realised something is amiss and went to the hospital for a check-up. There, they confirmed that I am two months pregnant,” said Jena.

The woman has filed a complaint with the chief district medical officer, demanding action against the doctor who had conducted the surgery and seeking adequate compensation for the unwanted pregnancy.

She alleged that the hospital authorities were not ready to take any responsibility for the alleged goof-up.

