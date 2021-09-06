Mobile internet suspended in Karnal ahead of farmers' mahapanchayat & gherao of mini-secretariat

The Haryana government on Monday ordered suspension of mobile internet services in Karnal district to ''stop the spread of misinformation and rumours'' through social media, a day ahead of the farmers' mahapanchayat and planned gherao of the mini-secretariat over the August 28 lathicharge.

The mobile internet services in Karnal district will remain suspended from 12:30 pm on Monday to Tuesday midnight.

