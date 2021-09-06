Left Menu

Pak prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace in region: Prez Alvi

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:58 IST
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday said that his country was fully cognisant of the developments in its neighbourhood and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace in the region.

Alvi, in his message to the country on the occasion of Defence Day, pledged to continue supporting the people of Kashmir.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, reported Radio Pakistan. A change of guard ceremony was held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad in the morning to pay tribute to the armed forces.

Pakistan was fully cognisant of developments in its neighbourhood and committed to securing peace and ''prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace'' in the region, Alvi said.

The President said that Pakistan would never back away from its principled stand on the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tributes to the soldiers.

He said that India will have to give the Kashmiris their due right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions.

India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir ''was, is and shall forever'' remain an integral part of the country.

New Delhi has also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

Pakistan observes September 6 as the Defence and Martyrs Day to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

