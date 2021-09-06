Left Menu

SC refuses to interfere, declines to pass order over Mukhtar Ansari's wife plea seeking his safety in jail

In a major setback to Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere and declined to pass any order on the petition filed by Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari seeking safety for her husband while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Punjab's Rupnagar jail for the trial in pending cases in the state.

In a major setback to Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere and declined to pass any order on the petition filed by Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari seeking safety for her husband while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Punjab's Rupnagar jail for the trial in pending cases in the state. Earlier on Thursday, The gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar's wife Afshan and son Umar Ansari have filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail.

The application states, "CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside the barracks and even in the bathroom, which is causing problems for him. No health check-up is being done by the medical team on a regular basis that was constituted on the orders of the Supreme Court after being shifted from Ropar district of Punjab to Banda jail." In the application, the wife and the son of Ansari requested the authorities to look into the matter.

Earlier, on June 30, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested the driver of BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's ambulance, Salim, from the Jankipuram area that will help in facilitating the investigation going on against Ansari's ongoing cases. In the interrogation by the STF team, Salim revealed his closeness to Mukhtar and also admitted to being a part of his gang for a long time. As of April 12, according to the police, around 52 cases are registered on various issues against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other states. He was transferred to a jail in Uttar Pradesh on April 7.

On April 27, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was recently shifted from a Punjab Jail to a highly-secured isolation barrack in the District Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, had tested positive for COVID-19 BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari and son Umar Ansari have filed an application in the Special Court in Prayagraj stating that Mukhtar's life is in danger inside the jail. (ANI)

