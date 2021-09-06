Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against 13 Bangladeshis in Bengaluru human trafficking case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:15 IST
The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet before a special court here against 13 Bangladeshi nationals for their involvement in trafficking women and children from the neighbouring country after illegally crossing over to India, an official said.

Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammed Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammed Babu Molla, Mohammed Alami Hossen, Mohammed Dalim, Hossain Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam and and Mohammed Milon Biswas -- all Bangladeshi nationals -- have been charged with sections of the IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said.

The case was registered in June in Bengaluru city against the 13 accused based on a raid conducted by the police at a rented house where seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers, the official said.

The NIA took over the case and found that the 13 chargesheeted accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with promise of jobs, the NIA official said.

The women were then confined in rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation, the official said.

The accused had also forged identity cards and used these forged documents as genuine to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card among others for themselves and their victims, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in this case continues.

