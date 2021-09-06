Left Menu

President Kovind releases special day cover depicting legacy of naval aviation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday released a special day cover depicting the legacy and growth of naval aviation since 1953 with silhouettes of aircraft inducted by the Indian Navy till date.

ANI | Dabolim (Goa) | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:31 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind at INS Hansa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday released a special day cover depicting the legacy and growth of naval aviation since 1953 with silhouettes of aircraft inducted by the Indian Navy till date. "The President's Colour is being awarded to naval aviation in recognition of its glorious role played in all major conflicts, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations since its inception in 1953," read the special cover.

Earlier in the day, Kovind presented President's Colour to the Indian naval aviation at INS Hansa in recognition of the yeoman service rendered both during peace and combat. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that naval aviation has an exceptional record of professional excellence and has discharged its responsibilities with honour and distinction.

"Indian Navy was a key instrument of India's COVID outreach, delivering assistance and support to our maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean region," he added. A fly-past also was held as a part of the event. Chetak, ALH, Kamov 31, Seaking, Hawk, LCA, IL38 SD, P8I and MiG aircraft took part in the fly-past. (ANI)

