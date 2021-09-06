Palghar textile firm blast: Management booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Police in Palghar in Maharashtra on Monday booked the management of a firm, where a blast and fire on Saturday killed two workers and injured five, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, an official said.

The incident had taken place in MIDC Boisar in the district's Tarapur area and police had identified the deceased as Mithilesh Rajwanshi (34) and Chottelal Saroj (36). ''The management of the textile firm has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, a probe is underway and no arrest has been made so far,'' Senior Inspector Suresh Kadam of Boisar police station said.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the Shiv Sena held a protest on Sunday demanding adequate compensation for the deceased and injured.

The firm has said it would pay Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, give a job to one of the legal heirs, as well as take care of medical expenses of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)