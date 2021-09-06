G7 nations urge return to constitutional order in Tunisia

The ambassadors of the G7 group of advanced economies on Monday urged Tunisia's president to appoint a new head of government as a matter of urgency and return to constitutional order in which an elected parliament plays a significant role.

The statement, put out by the British embassy on social media, is the most significant public expression of unease by Tunisia's Western allies since President Kais Saied seized governing powers in July in moves his opponents called a coup.

