Neighbour held for death of 45-year-old woman

06-09-2021
Idukki (Kerala), Sep 6 (PTI): Police on Monday said they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman at Panikkankudy in Idukki district.

The body of the woman, reported missing from her house for the past three weeks, was found buried in her neighbour's residence on Friday.

In his late 40s, the accused from whose house lay the decomposed body, was arrested in a forest near here today, police said.

After getting separated from her husband, the mother of three children was living in the neighbour's house, the police said. The body was exhumed based on a complaint from her mother who stated that the neighbour was absconding ever since her daughter went missing.

The State Women's Commission on its own registered a case in connection with the death.

