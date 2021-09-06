Left Menu

Russia jails Crimean Tatar leader despite U.S. protest

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:59 IST
Russia jails Crimean Tatar leader despite U.S. protest
  • Country:
  • Russia

A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months on Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline in a village, Interfax news agency reported.

Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of the Crimean Tatars on the peninsula, was arrested over the weekend, drawing condemnation from the United States and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021