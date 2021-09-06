Russia jails Crimean Tatar leader despite U.S. protest
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2021
A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months on Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline in a village, Interfax news agency reported.
Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of the Crimean Tatars on the peninsula, was arrested over the weekend, drawing condemnation from the United States and Ukraine.
