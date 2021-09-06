Left Menu

Toxic gas kills two workers in Gandhidham

PTI | Gandhidham | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:09 IST
Toxic gas kills two workers in Gandhidham
Two maintenance workers died after inhaling a toxic gas at a sewage pumping station in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Guru Prasad, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Mukesh Chavda, a resident of Bhimasar village of Kutch district, were involved in cleaning work at the sewage pumping station near a bus station when the incident took place, he said.

As per an accidental death report registered by the Gandhidham 'B' division police, the duo was part of a maintenance team deployed at the sewage pumping station by their contractor.

''They put a large pipe inside the manhole to pump solid waste ahead in order to clear clogging in the sewer line. Suddenly, Prasad lost control and fell into the sewer. To save him, Chavda, too, entered into the manhole.

''However, both died on the spot after inhaling a toxic gas,'' said Assistant Sub-Inspector Neeru Barot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

