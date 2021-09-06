Left Menu

Russia jails Crimean Tatar leader despite U.S. protest

A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months on Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported. Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of the Crimean Tatars on the peninsula, was arrested over the weekend, drawing condemnation from the United States and Ukraine.

Dzhelyalov, ex-deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of the Crimean Tatars on the peninsula, was arrested over the weekend, drawing condemnation from the United States and Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, prompting Western sanctions. The West and most of the world says the territory is Ukrainian. Kyiv wants the peninsula back.

More than 40 people were detained over the weekend as they protested at the arrest of Dzhelyalov and four other people outside the local office of Russia's Federal Security Service. The criminal investigation against Dzhelyalov relates to a gas pipeline that was damaged on Aug. 23 in a village near Simferopol, according to Interfax news agency.

The United States, an ally of Ukraine, called for the release of all of the detainees in a statement on Sunday, accusing Moscow of politically motivated raids and detentions targeting the Mejlis and its leadership. Russia declared the Mejlis extremist in 2016, banning it. Many Crimean Tatars were opposed to the Russian annexation.

