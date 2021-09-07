Left Menu

Rajasthan govt suspends IPS officer for 'facilitating' liquor smuggling

Based on the report, the officer was suspended on Monday, a senior officer at the police headquarters told PTI.The state department of personnel issued the suspension order.The order said that department action against the officer is under consideration, therefore, the state government suspended him with immediate effect.Tak held the post of Sirohi SP from November 2020 to June 2021.

The Rajasthan government Monday suspended IPS officer Himmat Abhilash Tak after a probe found he allegedly facilitated liquor smuggling by working in connivance with the mafia when he was posted as the Sirohi police chief.

Following complaints that the officer was facilitating liquor smuggling on a large scale, the government had ordered a joint inquiry by the vigilance wing and Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police.

Also, he was removed as Sirohi Superintendent of Police and was sent to PTS Kishangarh as principal in June. ''In the inquiry, the charges against him were found true and a report was forwarded to the state government. Based on the report, the officer was suspended on Monday,'' a senior officer at the police headquarters told PTI.

The state department of personnel issued the suspension order.

The order said that department action against the officer is under consideration, therefore, the state government suspended him with immediate effect.

Tak held the post of Sirohi SP from November 2020 to June 2021.

