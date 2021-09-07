'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment -NY Post
Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series "The Wire," was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, the New York Police Department said. He was 54. Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 p.m.
Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)emergency phone call to emergency operators.
