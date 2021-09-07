West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo
- Country:
- Nigeria
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.
Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional order and threaten to impose sanctions.
An ECOWAS spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment late on Monday. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by David Gregorio)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ECOWAS
- David Gregorio
- Guinea
- West African
- Abuja
- Alpha Conde
ALSO READ
Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea capital Conakry -Reuters witness
EU foreign policy chief condemns seizure of power in Guinea, calls for President's release
Army colonel on Guinean TV says govt dissolved, borders shut
Guinea coup leader bars foreign travel for government officials
Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president