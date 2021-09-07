Left Menu

West Africa bloc to hold extraordinary summit on Guinea -staff memo

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 07-09-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 03:49 IST
  • Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional order and threaten to impose sanctions.

An ECOWAS spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment late on Monday. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

