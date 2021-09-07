Left Menu

District administration flags off free ambulance service for 10 fully COVID vaccinated villages in Bihar's Gaya

District Magistrate of Gaya Abhishek Singh, on Monday flagged off free ambulance service for 10 fully COVID-19 vaccinated villages.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 07-09-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 06:11 IST
District Magistrate Abhishek Singh flagging off the ambulance in Bihar's Gaya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
District Magistrate of Gaya Abhishek Singh, on Monday flagged off free ambulance service for 10 fully COVID-19 vaccinated villages. This ambulance has been provided by Siddhartha Compassion Trust, a Bodh Gaya-based NGO, with the financial help of foreign Buddhist pilgrims.

The service will be available free of cost for those 10 villages where people have been fully vaccinated. Singh said, "This is a great example of civil society participating in the epidemic and working for the society."

"This is a positive initiative by this organization to create awareness among the people about the COVID-19 vaccination," he added. While speaking to ANI, Siddhartha Compassion Trust Chairman, Vivek Kumar Kalyan said, "Already many positive initiatives are being taken by the organization to bring awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination.

"Under which, free ration and other essential materials are provided to those who take the vaccination. Apart from this, hand pumps are being installed free of cost in fully vaccinated villages," he added. (ANI)

