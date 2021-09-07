India reports 31,222 new COVID-19 cases; deaths rise by 290
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 09:35 IST
India reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Tuesday, taking the total to 33.1 million.
Daily deaths rose by 290 to 441,042.
