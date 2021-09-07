India reports 31,222 new COVID-19 cases; deaths rise by 290

India reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Tuesday, taking the total to 33.1 million.

Daily deaths rose by 290 to 441,042.

