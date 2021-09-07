2 migrant workers from West Bengal found dead

Two migrant workers, considered to be hailing from West Bengal, were found dead apparently being run over by a train at Kulathur near here, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was suspected to be hit by a train at Chithira Nagar here while they were walking through the track talking on the phone last night, they said adding that two mobile phones were also recovered from the sight.

Locals, who noticed the bodies this morning, informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted it to the Government Medical College Hospital here, where a post mortem would be carried out later.

''They were said to be indulging in various jobs including in the construction sector in the district. The other details could be ascertained only after confirming their identity,'' a police officer added.

Hundreds of migrant workers, hailing from various states, have been working in sectors such as construction, hotel industry, and in saloons in Kerala.

