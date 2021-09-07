Left Menu

Coast Guard vessel hits fishing boat, claim TN fishermen

The engine portion of the boat sustained damage, they claimed.While Mahalingam managed to board the boat shortly, Selvamani struggled in the water for over two hours before being rescued by another fishing boat that happened to pass through that way.All the fishermen reached the Vedaranyam shore on Tuesday morning.

Two fishermen from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district sustained injuries as a Coast Guard vessel allegedly hit their fishing boat. The injured fishermen returned to the shore on Tuesday morning.

While the Coast Guard in Chennai said that an investigation has been launched into the matter, official sources said there appears to be ''no collision''. Earlier, four fishermen belonging to Pushpavanam hamlet near Vedaranyam ventured into the sea in a fiberglass boat on Monday afternoon. Around 11:30 in the night, a Coast Guard vessel that happened to pass through that area accidentally hit the edge of the fishing boat, the injured fishermen claimed.

In the impact, two fishermen Mahalingam (60) and Selvamani (30) slipped into the sea from the boat. The engine portion of the boat sustained damage, they claimed.

While Mahalingam managed to board the boat shortly, Selvamani struggled in the water for over two hours before being rescued by another fishing boat that happened to pass through that way.

All the fishermen reached the Vedaranyam shore on Tuesday morning. Mahalingam and Selvamani were rushed to the Vedaranyam GH and their condition is stable. Officials of Coastal Security Group police, Q Branch, and fisheries welfare department are enquiring into the issue.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said ''investigation has been undertaken to analyze the situation.'' Official sources, while claiming that there was ''no collision'', said fishing nets in the boats must have got entangled with the CG vessel and in the impact, the fishermen must have fallen into the sea. They did not elaborate.

