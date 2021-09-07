FIR against actor Rajat Bedi after his car knocks down man in Mumbai
Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly knocking down a pedestrian with his car in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday evening near a temple in Andheri area when the actor was on his way home, he said.
The pedestrian, who was in an inebriated state, suddenly came in the middle of the road and got hit by the actor's car before the latter could apply brakes, the official said. The actor subsequently took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed them about the incident to an on-duty police officer, the official said. The injured person was currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said. The police have registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.
Bedi has acted in several films, including Hrithik Roshan-starrer ''Koi...Mil Gaya'', and ''Partner'', which featured Salman Khan.
