Left Menu

FIR against actor Rajat Bedi after his car knocks down man in Mumbai

The actor subsequently took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed about the incident to the on-duty police officer, the official said. The injured person was currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:43 IST
FIR against actor Rajat Bedi after his car knocks down man in Mumbai
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly knocking down a pedestrian with his car in suburban Andheri, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near a temple in Andheri area when the actor was on his way home, he said.

The pedestrian, who was in an inebriated state, suddenly came in the middle of the road and got hit by the actor's car before the latter could apply brakes, the official said. The actor subsequently took the injured person to the nearby Cooper Hospital and then went to D N Nagar police station where he informed them about the incident to an on-duty police officer, the official said. The injured person was currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said. The police have registered a case against the actor under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Bedi has acted in several films, including Hrithik Roshan-starrer ''Koi...Mil Gaya'', and ''Partner'', which featured Salman Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021