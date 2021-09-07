Left Menu

Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Turkey

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey's discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained.

The regional rivals have held a series of contacts in recent weeks to ease tensions that fueled conflicts including Libya's war. While political differences remain, they are expected to focus on building economic ties and de-escalating their rift.

Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV ties between the two countries could be normalized if there are reciprocal steps and conditions are right.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

