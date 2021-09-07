What Are the Deadliest Types of Vehicular Accidents?

Accidents happen all the time and they're one of the most common causes of death in the entire world. However, not all vehicular accidents are equal. Some are more brutal than others, while a few are astonishingly deadly.

We will be looking at the deadliest ones and we'll try to give you the best advice to avoid them. Don't forget to always drive cautiously and pay attention to the road signs and other drivers' intentions.

T-Bone (Side Impact)

When a vehicle hits you from the side, the person(s) sitting on the said side will bear the impact full-on. Sadly, airbags barely do any good in such a situation, especially if the other vehicle hits you with their front and a high speed.

The best thing to prevent such an accident is to pay extra attention at intersections. Even if you have a green light, it's always a good idea to check your left and right side before crossing slowly. You never know when a speed demon's brakes stop working.

Vehicular Roll-Over

A roll-over is one of the best ways to get your spine dislocated. Or other body parts as well. This type of accident usually happens when you're in a van, SUV, or other high-profile vehicle. But that doesn't mean it won't happen in a regular sedan as well.

The most common cause of this accident is a sharp turn. So naturally, you're going to do a sharp turn to avoid a full-frontal collision. Neither of these is a good idea. However, if you had to choose, a frontal impact is just a little less deadly for you and your passengers. Speaking of which…

Frontal Impact

While not as deadly as our previous two entries, a full-frontal impact can still result in death at times. Fortunately, you've got your car's airbags to at least somewhat increase your chances of survival. However, even with the airbags' help and with some luck, you can still end up in a hospital depending on the force of the impact.

Truck Accidents

You probably saw this one coming. A huge chunk of steel, weighing a few tons, coming in at full force. Yeah, not a pretty sight. But the problem is that these accidents can prove deadly even at lower speeds.

However, suppose you do get involved in such an accident one way or another, and you end up surviving. We recommend an authority figure specializing in this type of incident, such as Kaine Law truck accident attorney or other similar lawyers.

Multiple Vehicle Pile-Ups

While it can be pretty hard to "achieve" such an accident, it still happens from time to time. Given the fact that two vehicles colliding can be deadly, you can probably already imagine what a mess multiple ones can make. Outright carnage.

Calculating the potential deadliness of a multiple vehicle pile-up is a painstaking process. You have to keep in mind that not all vehicles are the same. Some are larger than others, some are smaller, and so forth. However, if you're truly interested in having a scientific reference, we recommend you read this 1999 scientific study.

Ran off the Road Collisions

Fortunately, this type of accident usually involves only one vehicle. Unfortunately, however, when going off-road at high speeds, the vehicle tends to land head-first in a concrete pole or a tree. You can probably imagine how deadly this type of accident can get, so we won't go into graphic details.

The Bottom Line

Vehicular accidents are never a pretty sight. For all intents and purposes, the best thing to do is to avoid them altogether. However, that's not always possible, and surviving a collision isn't always an option.

However, if you do survive and if the accident was not your fault, we recommend contacting the authorities and, subsequently, a good lawyer to provide support in court. You will be able to ask the guilty party to cover your medical expenses, emotional trauma, material damage, and so forth. Good luck!

Author Bio: As a journalist, Richard Davis dedicated most of his career to law reporting. He aims to draw in the public and make people more interested in the field. He is active on multiple platforms to increase his outreach to the public. Richard tirelessly covers all types of legal issues, but he has a personal preference for personal injury cases.

