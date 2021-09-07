Missing man case: SC asks UP govt to give writ petition number to hear matter

Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the matter pertaining to the Allahabad High Court's order which had taken suo motu cognizance (SMC) of the case of an 85-year-old man, who went missing from a hospital. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, asked the Uttar Pradesh government to give the court the writ number and then it will consider hearing the case.

The State of Uttar Pradesh government today mentioned its appeal against the Allahabad High Court's order which had taken SMC of the case in which 85-year-old man was missing from a hospital. The Additional Advocate General (AAG) of the Uttar Pradesh government, Garima Prasad, mentioned before the Supreme Court that severe strictures are being passed against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Medical officer in the case, by the Allahabad High Court and thereby she pleaded to the Apex Court that it should hear this matter.

"Give us the number, we will see it," the CJI Ramana said. (ANI)

