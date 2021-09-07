Left Menu

MP govt appoints Olympic hockey player Vivek Sagar as DSP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:38 IST
MP govt appoints Olympic hockey player Vivek Sagar as DSP
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a letter appointing hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state police, an official said on Tuesday.

The appointment letter was issued on Monday evening as promised by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and approved by the state cabinet, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Rajesh Rajora said.

Earlier this month, Chouhan had presented a cheque of Rs one crore to Sagar and announced his appointment as DSP and a house for his family wherever they wish, in the state.

Sagar hails from Shivnagar Chandon village in Itarsi tehsil in the Hoshangabad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021