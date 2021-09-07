Left Menu

India administers 70 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till date

In a landmark achievement, India has administered 70,00,00,000 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, informed Union Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:20 IST
Union Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement, India has administered 70,00,00,000 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to date, informed Union Health Minster Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya congratulated all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement.

"Soaring higher on #COVID19 vaccination under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date. Congratulations to all the health workers and people for this momentous achievement. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," the health minister said in a tweet. Earlier on Monday, India administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a day.

"September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore Covid-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," Union Health Minister tweeted on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the administration of over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus began on March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase that began from May 1, all above the age of 18 were eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

