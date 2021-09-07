Bengal Durga Puja committees to get Rs 50,000 govt grant each for second year

For the second year in a row, the West Bengal government announced a grant of Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja committee in the state primarily to make up for lost sponsorship and extra expenditure due to the Covid pandemic. Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday also announced free licences as well as a 50 per cent discount on the power tariff for the committees organising Durga Puja this year.

He was speaking at a programme where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met several Durga Puja organisers from Kolkata and other parts of the state.

Banerjee had announced a slew of doles including a grant of Rs 50,000 to all puja committees last year also.

