Night curfew, Sunday lockdown will be withdrawn: Kerala CM
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it has been decided to do away with the night curfew and Sunday lockdown restrictions in the state.
The CM, in a press meet held in the evening, said the decision to withdraw the Sunday lockdown and night curfew was taken during the COVID review meeting.
After daily cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations, the state had brought in a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday to check the increasing numbers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Onam
- COVID
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Kerala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bevco makes record Rs 750-crore sales during Onam season
People need to be more vigilant post Onam as offices, institutions reopen: health minister
Sonam Kapoor shares 'miss you' post for husband Anand Ahuja
Surbhi Jyoti excited about her film 'Kya Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'
Jassie Gill shares his experience of working in 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'