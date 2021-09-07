Left Menu

Night curfew, Sunday lockdown will be withdrawn: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:28 IST
Night curfew, Sunday lockdown will be withdrawn: Kerala CM
Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that it has been decided to do away with the night curfew and Sunday lockdown restrictions in the state.

The CM, in a press meet held in the evening, said the decision to withdraw the Sunday lockdown and night curfew was taken during the COVID review meeting.

After daily cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations, the state had brought in a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Saturday to check the increasing numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021