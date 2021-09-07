Four arrested for throwing meet inside temple in UP
- India
Four persons were arrested for hurting the religious sentiments of a community by allegedly throwing meat inside a temple in the Budhana area here on Tuesday, police said.
Station House Officer Sanjive Kumar said police registered a case under section 295 (defiling place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons following which they were arrested.
They have been identified as Rakesh, his wife Kusum, brother Rajesh and sister-in-law Anarkali, he said.
A large number of devotees gathered outside the temple after the incident, police said.
