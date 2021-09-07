PNB case: Court cancels non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi's brother-in-law

A PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday cancelled all outstanding non-bailable warrants against fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's brother-in law Maiank Mehta, who has turned approver in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case.

Earlier this year, Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, a Belgian national, and her husband Maiank Mehta, a British citizen, turned approver in the case, assisting in confiscation of two flats in New York, one each in London and Mumbai, balances in two Swiss bank accounts and a bank account in Mumbai, all totaling Rs 579 crore.

Mehta, on Tuesday, appeared before Special Judge V C Barde and sought the cancellation of warrants issued against him, which was allowed by court.

''All the outstanding non-bailable warrants against the applicant/approver Maiank Mehta shall stand cancelled in view of his appearance in the court today,'' the court said.

It directed Mehta to appear as and when required and said he shall be properly represented in the court by appearing in person or through advocate and shall leave India only after intimating the prosecution.

Mehta was arraigned as an accused in the case in which the ED has filed multiple charge sheets.

Nirav Modi, presently lodged in a jail in the United Kingdom, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others have been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case.

