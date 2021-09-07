Doctor commits suicide in UP village

A doctor shot himself dead in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Sarangpur village that falls under Khurja City police station area and the victim was identified as Dr Gaurav.

He was declared dead at a hospital, police said, adding he was depressed about a land-related issue in his village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)