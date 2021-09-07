Left Menu

Increase water treatment capacity of natural STP at Ghoga by 50 lakh litres per day: Jain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:38 IST
Increase water treatment capacity of natural STP at Ghoga by 50 lakh litres per day: Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendar Jain directed officials on Tuesday to increase the water treatment capacity of the natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Ghoga drain from 10 lakh litres per day to 50 lakh litres per day.

The STP, based on a constructed wetland system, presently treats 10 lakh litres of waste water per day without electricity or additional power.

''The water treatment capacity of the STP should be increased from 10 lakh litres per day to 50 lakh litres per day. The recycled water will be used for groundwater recharge by creating a lake in the adjacent area,'' a statement quoting Jain said.

The minister, who also inspected the construction site at Sannoth Lake, said around 3 MGD recycled water from Bawana Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) will be used to rejuvenate the lake.

The Sannoth lake, which is stretched over six acres of land, is located in Bawana's Sannoth village. It will have many facilities for the common public such as a playing area for children, a stepped picnic garden, a walkway, Chhath Puja ghat and an open gym.

''The water holding capacity of the Sannoth Lake should be increased so that more groundwater can be recharged through the lake,'' Jain said.

Here, the I&FC minister also instructed Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) officials to clean the Bawana Escape Drain which has a design discharge capacity of 680 cusecs.

The two departments jointly doing the task would ensure that the existing water quality flowing in the drains is improved to the quality parameters laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the statement added.

