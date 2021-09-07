Left Menu

Case against therapy centre after autistic child assaulted

When she along with her family members went to the centre to enquire, the management refused to show the CCTV footage of the session and allegedly behaved rudely towards the complainant after which she filed a complaint following which a case was registered under section 323 voluntarily causing hurt of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (PTI): A case was registered against a rehabilitation centre here after a two-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted during autism therapy session, police said on Tuesday.

The boy's mother in a complaint said she had taken her son, who is suffering with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) to the centre, for two-hour therapy treatment on September 2.

She sat outside the centre while the boy alone was taken inside. After finishing the therapy and after reaching home she noticed some severe pinch, scratch injuries on the baby's back, police said based on the complaint. When she along with her family members went to the centre to enquire, the management ''refused'' to show the CCTV footage of the session and allegedly behaved rudely towards the complainant after which she filed a complaint following which a case was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

