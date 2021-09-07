Left Menu

Guj: Customs official gets three years in jail in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:20 IST
A special CBI court here on Tuesday sentenced Devender Sangwan, a former Inspector of Customs and Central Excise, to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a 2011 disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him and ordered the confiscation of a fixed deposit of Rs.17.64 lakh in his name along with interest. The amount should be transferred to the government exchequer, it said.

The CBI had registered a DA case in July 2011 against Sangwan when he was posted in Surat.

It was alleged that he had assets worth Rs 23.38 lakh, more than double his legitimate income between 2004 and 2011.

The CBI later registered another case in March 2011 against him and four others for allegedly running an ''organized network of bribe'', it said in the release.

